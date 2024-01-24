First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.39

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 28567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

