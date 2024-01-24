First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.07

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 8478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
