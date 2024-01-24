FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $45.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $45.31. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $45.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.42 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $276.59 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $191.23 and a one year high of $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.70.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

