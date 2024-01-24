FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.57.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE:L opened at C$134.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.61. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$135.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. In other news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier acquired 11,833 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. Corporate insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

