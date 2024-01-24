FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.56. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$37.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
