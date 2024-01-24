FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Read Our Latest Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.56. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$37.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.