FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

