GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $50,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

