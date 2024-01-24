Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,126,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $32,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

