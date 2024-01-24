Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income (LON:HINTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:HINT opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,316.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.44. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Transactions at Henderson International Income

In other Henderson International Income news, insider Mai Fenton bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,450.91). Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson International Income (LON:HINT)

