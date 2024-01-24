Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:HINT opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,316.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.44. Henderson International Income has a 52 week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Transactions at Henderson International Income

In other Henderson International Income news, insider Mai Fenton bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,450.91). Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

