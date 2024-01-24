Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INCY opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

