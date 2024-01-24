Intel Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

