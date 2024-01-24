International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $183.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $172.20 and last traded at $172.20, with a volume of 15972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

