Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $632.44

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $632.44 and last traded at $630.40, with a volume of 63575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

