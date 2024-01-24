Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.