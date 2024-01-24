Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.