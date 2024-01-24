Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,539,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,987,000 after acquiring an additional 672,684 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IRM opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

