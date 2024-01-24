Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

