Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

