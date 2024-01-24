iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.58

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 2091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.