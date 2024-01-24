iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.58

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 2091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

