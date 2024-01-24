John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

