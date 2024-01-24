Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $384.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.