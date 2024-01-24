Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $43,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

