MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day moving average of $245.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

