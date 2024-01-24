Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 64 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.87 and its 200 day moving average is $467.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $185.80 and a 1-year high of $603.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.