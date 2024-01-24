Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.78

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 26817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

