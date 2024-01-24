Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 9,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

