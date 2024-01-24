Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $398.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.90 and a 52-week high of $400.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

