Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

