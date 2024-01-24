M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

