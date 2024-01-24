M&T Bank Corp Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

