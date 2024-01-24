M&T Bank Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

