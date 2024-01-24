M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

