M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 183,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

JKHY opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

