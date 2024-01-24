M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,398 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

