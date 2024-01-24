M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,731 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

