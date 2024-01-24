Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after buying an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $68,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

