National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.54.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

SLF stock opened at C$68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.