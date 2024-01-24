NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.59

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00006448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $200.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00077978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.56994735 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $209,190,877.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.