NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.39

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 53303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

