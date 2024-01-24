Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

XOM opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

