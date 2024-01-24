Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,582 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

