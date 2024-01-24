Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

