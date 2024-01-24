Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,800 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Invesco Trading Down 8.3 %

IVZ opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.