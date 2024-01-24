Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $265.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.