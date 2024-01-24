Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

