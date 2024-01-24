Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

