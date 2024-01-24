Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $460.77 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $472.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.24. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

