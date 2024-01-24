Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 248.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

