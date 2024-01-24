Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

