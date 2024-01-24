Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.